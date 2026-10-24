'Love Experimenting With Hair': Kriti Sanon Reveals Her Favourite Hairstyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with What Women Want, and in the second episode of the sixth season, she invited her Crew co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo talked about films, roles, and played some fun games, with Kriti also sharing her preferred hairstyle and how her choli became a national debate.

In a fun segment, Bebo asked her guest whether she prefers long or short, straight or wavy hair. "I prefer wavy hair. I love experimenting with my hair. I get bored of my hair very easily. I never let it grow long, though I love having long hair," she shared.

Noting her preference, Bebo said she had never seen Kriti with long hair, but always with shoulder- to mid-length hair. Kriti jumped in and said, "In Crew, I had short hair."

The actor revealed that her hairstylist is actually scared of her spontaneous decisions regarding her locks. He is well aware that if Kriti is not shooting for a film and gets bored of her hair, she might just do something bold and experimental.

Recalling an incident, the Cocktail 2 star shared, "One day, I had two months before I was starting a film, and I chopped my hair into bangs."

The director was shocked, and the actor consoled him by saying that the bangs would grow out in two months, but they did not. She further noted that she loves short hair, but the only issue is that you can't experiment much with the style.

"Then you want it to grow fast," Kriti said, as Kareena Kapoor noted that her co-star loves both short and long hair.

Kriti Sanon On Not Wearing Bikini On Screen Before Cocktail 2

Kriti Sanon was part of a session at the NDTV World Summit 2026. During the session, titled The Making of a Modern Star, the actor opened up about her much-talked-about chic and glamorous look in Cocktail 2.

She noted that since her debut 12 years ago with Heropanti, she had not agreed to do a bikini scene in a film until she felt comfortable in her own skin.

"I feel I am my biggest critic. I scrutinise myself so much that I am more bothered about that than anything else. For me, if I feel I have not done my best, it bothers me the most. Yes, today we all face scrutiny for everything. I was actually very excited about my role in Cocktail 2. I did a bikini scene after 12 years. For a scene like that, more than fitness, you have to be comfortable in your own skin," the actor shared.

She further said that Cocktail 2 came to her at the right time, with specific glam sequences written for her.

"I had never worn a bikini until then in my life. I wouldn't have done it six or eight years ago. I have grown and evolved with time. Now, I'm comfortable in my body. This scene came at exactly the right time. I now wear a bikini to the beach. This came at a time when I knew, 'Okay, I can do this,'" the actor added.

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