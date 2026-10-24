NDTV World Summit 2026: Kriti Sanon Says She's 'Old School' When It Comes To Relationships

Modern-day relationships seem less about personal equations and more about giving names to every feeling, situation, and milestone. While relationships have always been complex and nuanced, a new dating term cropping up every day has made navigating connections even more confusing.

Kriti Sanon was part of the session titled The Making of a Modern Star at the NDTV World Summit 2026 on October 24, where the actor shared that she does not understand modern dating terminology. She described herself as "old school at heart."

Kriti Sanon Is An Old School

Speaking about red flags, Kriti Sanon said, "I would not want my partner to be best friends with their exes." She added that once a relationship has ended, a person must move on to the next chapter.

The Cocktail 2 star said that she would be okay if her partner chose a career opportunity abroad for two years over being with her. "One needs to support each other in personal and professional life," she said.

The actor also believes that a person should not discuss their relationship with a third party. "No, I think that's a red flag. It needs to stay between the two people," she added.

While Kriti is a practical person, Bollywood has long sold the idea of a perfect romance, where, when you meet "the one", violins play in the background, butterflies flutter in your stomach, and two people instantly feel a spark.

The actor, however, believes that "Bollywood-style butterflies are for Bollywood only. Secondly, at some point, those butterflies will go away. Then comes comfort. It cannot always be about excitement."

She also feels that her partner should be a little jealous if another man is flirting with her. "Thodi jealousy toh banti hai na? [A little bit of jealousy is good]," she said.

Further elaborating on her idea of a healthy relationship, Kriti Sanon said, "I am very old school. I am old school at heart... I don't understand open relationships, situationships, and the other 500 terms like benching, breadcrumbing, and all of that. Mujhe nahin samajh aata hai [I can't understand it]."

Kriti Sanon Tells NDTV Why She Didn't Do A Bikini Scene Until Cocktail 2

In the same session, Kriti Sanon opened up about why she did not do a bikini scene until Cocktail 2. The actor, who made her debut 12 years ago with Heropanti, revealed that it took her years to feel comfortable in her own skin.

"I feel I am my biggest critic. I scrutinise myself so much that I am more bothered about that than anything else. For me, if I feel I have not done my best, it bothers me the most. Yes, today we all face scrutiny for everything. I was actually very excited about my role in Cocktail 2. I did a bikini scene after 12 years. For a scene like that, more than fitness, you have to be comfortable in your own skin," she said.

The actor added that Cocktail 2 came to her at the right time, when she felt comfortable taking on a bolder role on screen. "I had never worn a bikini until then in my life. I wouldn't have done it six or eight years ago. I have grown and evolved with time. Now, I'm comfortable in my body. This scene came bang on at the right time," she told NDTV, adding that she now wears a bikini at the beach.

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