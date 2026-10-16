"Can't Be A <i>Budhiya</i>": Why Seema Sajdeh Opted For Collagen-Stimulating Injections At 50

Seema Sajdeh, a fashion designer, has recently launched her YouTube channel, where she shares the ins and outs of her life. From opening the gates to her pre-Partition home in Amritsar and the new house she is building in Mumbai to shopping with dear friend Neelam Kothari and sharing travel vlogs, she has been keeping fans updated on her life.

In a recent video, she explained why she decided to try Sculptra, an FDA-approved treatment that involves injecting collagen biostimulators made of poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA). The treatment can help restore lost facial volume and improve the skin's elasticity and firmness. "Can't be a budhiya," she told Dr Harshna Bijlani, a Mumbai-based, award-winning cosmetologist.

Seema Sajdeh On Taking Collagen-Stimulating Injections

"I am going to try an anti-ageing treatment called Sculptra," she said, adding that she asked ChatGPT about the success rate of the procedure. It told her that 76.6% of patients are happy with the results, and Seema said she hopes to be part of that group.

A numbing cream was applied to her face, which she was required to leave on for 45 minutes. She then met Dr Harshna Bijlani and explained her concerns. After mapping Seema's face, the doctor explained that her skin was thin, so the dilution of the medicine would differ from that used for men.

She also explained to the fashion designer that her face would appear slightly swollen for a couple of days and that she would need to massage it five times a day. The cosmetologist added that one sitting would not provide the desired results, so she would need to return for a second or third session four to six weeks later.

After Dr Bijlani injected the collagen biostimulators into Seema's face, she explained that the designer would need to massage her skin upwards and outwards to prevent the formation of lumps and nodules.

"You will notice a difference. The quality of your skin will feel different. Sculptra helps regenerate collagen and elastin. By the end of a month, you will feel even better."

The designer also confirmed that if the numbing cream is applied properly, patients do not experience any pain during the procedure.

"I will try everything. It's a personal choice. These treatments are available in the market, but you must consult your doctor before trying anything," Seema said, adding a disclaimer. "Don't judge me, but if you do, I don't care."

Reactions To Seema Sajdeh's Video

One fan wrote, "This is so refreshing. People from Bollywood are actually opening up and talking about what they do for their skin."

Another commented, "I feel proud when I see women like you."

A third viewer confessed, "I don't think I'm brave enough to do this, even though I would love to look ageless. You do you, girl."

A fourth wrote, "Your skin, your body, your choice."

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