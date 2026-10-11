At 56, Khushbu Sundar Credits Raw Milk, Saffron And Coconut Oil For Her Glowing Skin

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar recently revealed the secret behind her glowing skin. The 56-year-old swears by a few home ingredients, including raw milk and saffron strands. She also uses coconut oil or almond oil at times.

"I am an early riser. I wake up between 4.30 am and 5 am. I make tea for everyone at home in the morning. So, I put raw milk on my face. Sometimes, I use saffron strands and apply the water to my face. Sometimes, I simply massage my face with coconut oil or almond oil, depending on my mood. I do it every day for about half an hour," Khushbu Sundar told Maalai Malar in an interview, as reported by The Indian Express.

In other news, the 56-year-old star has made headlines for losing over 40 kg in five years. However, she did not transform herself through crash diets or by spending hours in the gym. Instead, it was a gradual process of adopting long-term lifestyle changes that helped her achieve her goal.

Recently, The Times of India quoted the actor-politician discussing her weight-loss journey and her relationship with food. People often assume that dieting alone leads to weight loss, but a balanced and sustainable diet plays a crucial role in losing weight healthily and maintaining it in the long term.

The publication quoted Khushbu Sundar explaining that people should eat only when genuinely hungry rather than snacking every couple of hours. Eating simply for the sake of it, or purely for enjoyment, can result in an unhealthy relationship with food.

"Another thing is the typical Japanese way of eating. What do all of us usually do? We take food on a big plate and eat. What do Japanese people do? They use a small bowl. That's it. Actually, that's all the body needs," she said.

"Japanese people generally follow this practice even in their 80s and 90s. That's it. So, I adopted this tactic. Why should I eat from a big plate? So, I keep a small plate for myself at home," Khushbu Sundar revealed.

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