'A Woman's Body Is Not Content': Khushbu Sundar Condemns AI-Morphed Video Of Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR From <i>Devara</i>

Khushbu Sundar has spoken out in support of Janhvi Kapoor after a digitally altered video featuring the actor raised concerns over the misuse of AI.

The video, which uses Janhvi's appearance from the Devara song Chuttamalle, has sparked a wider conversation around the use of artificial intelligence to manipulate a person's image without their consent.

Reacting to the incident, Khushbu took to X to speak about the impact such content can have, particularly on women. She wrote, "As a woman, I refuse to stay silent when another woman is digitally violated, degraded and humiliated. What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalise. It is cruel, abusive and deeply shameful. It is tearing off her dignity."

She went on to condemn both the creation and circulation of such content. Khushbu said, "I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman. No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety."

Khushbu also pointed out that such an incident should not be dismissed simply because someone else is the victim. She wrote, "Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love. We cannot remain silent simply because we are not the victim today. When one woman's dignity is attacked, every woman has a reason to stand up and speak out."

She called for those responsible for creating and spreading such content to be held accountable. "Those who create such content, knowingly share it, promote it or deliberately amplify it must be held accountable under the law. There must be consequences and punished to set an example."

Khushbu further stressed that a person's image and dignity should not be treated as something that can be manipulated for entertainment. She said, "A woman's body is not content. Her dignity is not entertainment. Her humiliation is not a joke. And AI must never become a weapon against women."

Ending her post with a message for Janhvi, Khushbu wrote, "As women, we must stand together and say: ENOUGH. I stand with you #JanhviKapoor. Stay strong bachcha."

Khushbu's comments come a day after Jr NTR also spoke against the misuse of AI to create fake videos. On Saturday, he warned that legal action could be taken against those creating such content as well as people involved in circulating it.

Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi have also condemned the misuse of AI and the circulation of digitally altered videos.

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