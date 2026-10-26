Before Marrying Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Revealed What He Wanted In A Life Partner

Vicky Kaushal once opened up about his idea of an ideal relationship and the qualities he hoped to find in a partner before marrying Katrina Kaif. In a conversation with Bear Grylls on his adventure series Into The Wild, the actor spoke about the importance of feeling comfortable with someone and accepting each other's flaws to grow together. He also shared he believes partners should bring out the best in each other and help one another become better versions of themselves.

When asked whether he wanted to get married. Vicky said, "I would love to, at some point." The actor further explained that he wanted a relationship in which he would feel comfortable and accepted. An ideal partnership, for him, meant being able to relax around each other without hesitation and embracing one another's strengths and flaws.

Describing the qualities he would like in his partner, Vicky added, "Someone I can relax with. Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding where you love each other for both your good and bad qualities. We should be able to make each other a better version of ourselves."

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Relationship Timeline

The journey of their relationship started with a comment on Karan Johar-hosted chat show, Koffee With Karan, where Katrina remarked that she and Vicky Kaushal would look good together on screen. In a later episode, when Karan shared this compliment with Vicky, the actor playfully fainted out of shock and excitement.

The duo officially interacted backstage at the 2019 Screen Awards, where Vicky playfully staged a mock marriage proposal on stage. They later bonded at a party hosted by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and sat down for a joint interview with Film Companion.

By late 2019, the couple began quietly dating but managed to keep their relationship out of the media spotlight. Vicky and Katrina officially confirmed their relationship to the world by getting married in December 2021. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan, in November 2025.

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