Karwa Chauth In Uttar Pradesh Jail: 5 Women Prisoners See Husbands' Photos On Phones, Break Fast After Moonrise

Five women prisoners at Lalitpur District Jail observed Karwa Chauth with traditional rituals, praying for their husbands' long lives despite being behind bars. While two women were allowed to perform the rituals with their husbands, who are also in prison, three others completed their fast after prison staff showed them photographs of their husbands on mobile phones.

The prison administration made special arrangements to help the women celebrate the festival. Jail Superintendent Prashant Upadhyay arranged mehendi, bangles, traditional clothes, puja items, fruits, sweets and other essentials using funds from the Prisoners' Welfare Fund.

Preparations began in the women's barracks in the morning. The prisoners applied mehendi to each other's hands, dressed up and performed traditional prayers under the supervision of female prison staff.

The authorities also arranged a space within the prison premises where the women could listen to the Karwa Chauth story and perform the rituals.

After moonrise, the women looked at the moon through a sieve, prayed for their husbands' well-being and broke their fasts. The prison administration also arranged fruits and refreshments for them.

Two Women Perform Rituals With Husbands Inside Jail

According to prison officials, two of the women, Chanda and Pushpa, have husbands who are also lodged in the same jail. The authorities allowed the couples to come together during the Karwa Chauth prayers so the women could complete their rituals in their husbands' presence.

For the other three women, female prison staff displayed photographs of their husbands on mobile phones, allowing them to perform the traditional rituals and break their fasts.

Among the five prisoners, Jaleb Raja, wife of Pancham Singh, is serving a life sentence in a murder case. Chanda, wife of Mitthu, is serving a 12-year sentence in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Pushpa, wife of Harkishan, is facing trial under Section 103, while Chandni, wife of Mulayam, is an undertrial prisoner in a case under the DP Act. Reena, wife of Jagdish, is also facing trial in an NDPS case.

Jail Superintendent Explains Special Arrangements

Speaking to NDTV, Jail Superintendent Prashant Upadhyay said a prison was not merely a place of punishment but also a centre for reform.

He said respecting prisoners' religious beliefs and emotional needs was an important part of the rehabilitation process.

The prison administration used the Prisoners' Welfare Fund to purchase traditional earthen pots, sieves, lamps, bangles, scarves, puja materials and seven varieties of sweets for the women.

Mr Upadhyay said the jail regularly organises special arrangements for prisoners during festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Eid and Diwali.

Despite being separated from their families, the five women were able to observe Karwa Chauth according to tradition, with the prison administration helping them complete the rituals.



(Reported By: Brajesh Kumar Panth)