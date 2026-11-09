No Glamour, Just Comfort: Samantha Has A Fun Take On Maternity Shoots

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found a rather unconventional way to share her take on a maternity photoshoot, and her caption is sure to make fans smile.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a picture of herself lounging on a sofa and wrote, "Consider this my maternity shoot."

In the picture, the actor is seen relaxing against a pile of cushions, dressed in a red printed top and white trousers. She is wearing sunglasses, with her legs stretched out and both hands resting on her stomach.

Samantha and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. Most recently, Samantha shared a picture of Raj taking on fatherly duties as he assembled a baby monitor floor stand ahead of their baby's arrival.

Take a look at the pic below:

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expected to welcome their baby in December.

At the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she would be taking a maternity break from acting after completing her current commitments.

Speaking at the event, the actor said, "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans."

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Also Read: Pregnant Samantha Calls Husband Raj Nidimoru "Part-Time Tamilian", Shares "Unbeatable" Chennai Breakfast Moment