Strength Training To Pilates: Soni Razdan Shares Glimpses Of Her Fitness Routine At 70

At 70, Soni Razdan is proving that fitness has no age limit. The veteran actor recently shared glimpses from her workout routine, highlighting how Pilates and strength training help her stay active and strong.

Sharing clips on her Instagram stories, Soni showed how working out is an essential part of her everyday life. In one clip, the actor was seen doing squats with a kettlebell to build lower-body strength. Her caption read, “Just me doing my due diligence.”

Photo Credit: Soni Razdan/Instagram

The next clip showed her performing a seated cable row exercise, targeting her back muscles.

Photo Credit: Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni was also seen taking on battle ropes and working with gymnastic rings as part of her workout routine.

Photo Credit: Soni Razdan/Instagram

Alongside strength training, the actor also shared glimpses from her Pilates sessions. In the clips, she was seen performing resistance exercises with bands and working on a Pilates reformer machine.

Photo Credit: Soni Razdan/Instagram

This was not the first time Soni Razdan shared a peek inside her fitness routine. Previously, the actor shared glimpses from her yoga sessions and explained how it helps her stay fit.

She posted a series of photos from her training on Instagram. The first photo featured a post-workout selfie of the actor, while the second one showed her Apple Watch, offering a glimpse of her exercise stats. “Nothing like a yoga flow … nothing like a yoga glow! And yes, that [heart] rate is from doing yoga (Virabhadrasana 1 and 2 after the standing poses in Ashtanga Series 1) and not cardio!” she wrote in the caption.

The Ashtanga yoga that Soni Razdan was referring to is a yoga practice that focuses on transitioning from one pose to another. There is a predetermined sequence of poses, which have to be performed in a specific order with consistent breath counts throughout. This exercise enhances muscle endurance, improves physical fitness and overall well-being.

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