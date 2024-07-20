After Microsoft Outage, Deven Bhojani Is The Object Of Internet Obsession. Because, Dushyant Memes

Deven Bhojani in a still from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. (courtesy: Deven_Bhojani)

The global Microsoft outage on Friday left millions of Windows users frustrated, with many experiencing the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error, causing their systems to shut down or restart abruptly. The outage, triggered by a recent update by cybersecurity platform CrowdStrike, affected various services, including flight operations, cloud services and Office 365 apps. In a lighter vein, Indian TV viewers have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with memes linking the outage to Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's beloved character Dushyant Painter. Played by actor Deven Bhojani, Dushyant is an electronics engineer and Maya Sarabhai's son-in-law, known for his knack for fixing tech-related problems. His iconic dialogue, "I will explain," has become a humourous point of reference for social media users, who are pinning their hopes on Dushyant to resolve the Microsoft issue.

Check out the hilarious memes below:

Sharing a picture of Deven Bhojani, a user wrote, “The guy who fixed Microsoft”. The actor re-shared the post.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “People facing #Microsoft outage must call #Dushyant for help.”

“Guy has been fixing Indian television for decades,” read another post.

Deven Bhojwani also dropped a meme shared by a fan. The post featured a screenshot of Microsoft's support system. It read, “Server crashes with Stop error 0x133 or 0x13C in Windows Server 2012 R2.” Attached below was a photo of his character Dushyant along with the words, “Help is on the way”.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai revolved around a Gujarati family living in South Mumbai's posh Cuffe Parade area. The show featured Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Deven Bhojwani and Sumeet Raghavan, among others. The series was on air for two years from 2004 to 2006. Due to its immense popularity, the makers revived the comedy series for a second season in 2017.