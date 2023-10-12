Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Stars Ratna Pathak Shah And Rupali Ganguly's Reunion Is Winning The Internet

Rupali Ganguly and Ratna Pathak Shah at the screening. (Courtesy: RupaliGanguly)

Remember Monisha (played by Rupali Ganguly) and Mummyji (played by Ratna Pathak Shah) from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai? Rupali Ganguly showed up to cheer for her "Mummyji" Ratna Pathak Shah at the special screening of her film Dhak Dhak on Wednesday night. Anupamaa actor Rupali shared a few candid images with Ratna Pathak Shah on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, the actors can be seen smiling their heart out. In the second picture, Ratna Pathak Shah can be seen telling Rupali something with excitement. Rupali captioned the post, "This precious connect. 2nd pic she switched on the Mummyjee mode. I love you forever #ratnapathakshah." The Internet also loved this reunion. Let's have a look at the comment thread. A user wrote, "And the most awaited picture is here...so wanted ur picture with Ratna Pathak mam aww." Another comment read, "Aww this precious bond Hamari Pyari Monisha with her Mummyji." Another comment read, "Awwlee, what a cute reunion indeed."

Take a look at the pictures here:

A couple of months back, Rupali shared a video where the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actors can be seen dining together. The video had glimpses of Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah), Rosesh Sarabhai (Rajesh Kumar), Indravardhan Sarabhai (Satish Shah), Sumeet Raghavan, who played Monisha's husband Sahil Sarabhai in the show was MIA from the video. Rupali Ganguly captioned the video, "Some friendships last a lifetime." Take a look at the video here:

Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja. Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films has produced the film in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios and BLM Pictures. The film starring an ensemble cast including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak Shah. It deals with the lives of four women, embarking on a daring motorcycle adventure through the tough terrain of Leh.

Rupali Ganguly is popular for shows like Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ek Packet Umeed, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, to name a few.