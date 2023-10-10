Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals Learning How To Ride A Bike At 65 For Dhak Dhak: 'Won't Be Able To Drive In Traffic'

A still from the Dhak Dhak trailer. (Courtesy: Viacom18Studios )

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah's upcoming film Dhak Dhak's trailer has been trending big ever since its release on Monday. The film starring a talented ensemble of actors like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi besides Ratna Pathak Shah, deals with the lives of four women, embarking on a daring motorcycle adventure through the challenging terrain of Leh. Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actress has revealed that she undertook the challenge of learning to ride a bike at the age of 65.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai star said, "I have driven bikes in my dreams many times. I used to look at bike riders and think that someday I will too ride a bike but I didn't know that at the age of 65, I will have to ride a bike.”

Elaborating on her experience, Ratna Pathak Shah said she still cannot call herself a biker as she wouldn't be able to ride in traffic. "I had a lot of help. There were a lot of people who trained me. When I was driving in Mumbai, it was beautiful. It was fine till Delhi also but when I was driving at high-altitude while reaching Khardung La, it does something to you. I got a little scared. Then I became very nervous. I still can't say that I really know how to ride a bike because I won't be able to drive in traffic for sure," the actress continued.

However shooting for the film and learning a new skill was just as cumbersome for actress Dia Mirza as it was for her co-star Ratna Pathak Shah. In the same interview, Dia recalled having to ride a bike less than a year after giving birth to her son. She said, "She said, “I had just given birth to my child. He was less than a year old when we were shooting for this film. I can't tell you at how many levels this film has spoken to me.”

Meanwhile, take a look at the trailer of Dhak Dhak here:

Last week, the makers released the title track — Re Banjara. “Two wheels, endless roads and unforgettable memories. Dhak Dhak title track Re Banjara out now. In cinemas 13th October,” read the caption of the post. Re Banjara has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Jatinder Singh. Kundan Vidyarthi and Baba Bulleh Shah have worked on the lyrics.

Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja. Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films has produced the film in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios and BLM Pictures.