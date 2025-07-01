Rupali Ganguly Shares Unseen Pics With Aamir Khan, Praises Brother Vijay For His Work In <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>

Rupali Ganguly is beaming with pride over her brother Vijay Ganguly's involvement as choreographer in Sitaare Zameen Par. In an Instagram post, the actress heaped praise on her brother for his work in the Aamir Khan-starrer film.

Sharing pictures with Aamir, Vijay and others from the set, Rupali wrote, "Sitaare Zameen Par ….. a film with a heart. A film special to me for many reasons…. This marks a journey for my super gifted sibling … my Pappas favourite child Vijay Ganguly ….from a beginning with “Bum Bum Bole “ in Taare Zameen Par, to this film with Aamir Sir where he has solo credits as a choreographer …I feel so so so proud when I see your name on screen."

The actress added, "I know how special this film is to you because you could revisit training of 15 years of training specially-abled children and the beauty of your choreography here is that it blends in so beautifully with the narrative here and when it has to stand out, it does that too fantastically. Also, a big thank u for inviting me to your set where I met fabulous people like Prasanna Sir and Aamir Sir.

Rupali further mentioned actor Rishi Shahani, who plays Sharmaji in Sitaare Zameen Par. She revealed that he was her ‘dancing partner' at Shiamak Davar Dance Academy. "A friend for more than 25 years, I'm so so so proud of you that you got to make your debut with this beautiful story that celebrates your ability and your uniqueness," the actress penned.

She added, "And of course our biggest asset of Anupama… the reason why Anupama's dialogues go viral, the most amazing writer and human being @divynidhisharma sir for adding soul to this film. The dialogues uff uff uff. RS Prasanna, you are a genius. Only you could imagine and execute this story."

Rupali concluded her post, writing, "A special mention to all the fantastic special actors, some of whom I had the privilege of meeting on set, Satbir, Bantu, Raju, Sunil, Kareem, and the man with the best jokes, Lotus."

Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around a group of neurodivergent adults who undergo training by a basketball coach. Besides Aamir Khan, the film also features Genelia D'Souza in a key role alongside 9 specially-abled debutants.