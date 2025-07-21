Advertisement

Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly Slams TMC Leader After He Called Her "Flop Soap Actress": "Classic TMC Behaviour"

"Bengal has never been more unsafe for its own people," Rupali wrote on her X

<i>Anupamaa</i> Actor Rupali Ganguly Slams TMC Leader After He Called Her "Flop Soap Actress": "Classic TMC Behaviour"
Rupali Gangly shared this image
New Delhi:

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly strongly reacted to a Trinamool Congress leader, Nilanjan Das's social media post where he called her a "flop soap actress." The remark was hurled at her after she questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent post about the political affairs in Assam.

What's Happening 

Addressing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's concern in Assam, Rupali Ganguly shared a post on X and asked her to concentrate on the affairs of her state first. 

"Before shedding crocodile tears for Bengalis in other states, Mamata Didi must answer who will protect Bengalis in West Bengal itself? From Sandeshkhali to Murshidabad, the only atrocities on Bengalis are happening under her watch. Bengal has never been more unsafe for its own people," Rupali wrote on her X.

Responding to Rupali's post, TMC leader Nilanjan Das replied, "The seniormost stateswoman of India doesn't need lectures from a flop soap actress (sic)."

Rupali Ganguly didn't let the comment go unnoticed. "Isn't your so-called 'senior-most stateswoman' a public servant, or she's a dictator who can't be questioned? But if you've already accepted her tyranny instead of her duty to the people, then congratulations on embracing dictatorship. Classic TMC behaviour," she replied.

Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in May 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She is vocal about the policies of the Opposition parties. 

Rupali's Achievements

Rupali is one of the most popular actresses on the Indian television. She rose to stardom with shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjivani. Her ongoing role in the hit show Anupamaa made her one of the most highest-paid actresses on the Indian television. 

In A Nutshell

Rupali Ganguly slammed a TMC leader after he called her a "flop soap actress."

