<i>Anupamaa</i> Actor Rupali Ganguly Slams TMC Leader After He Called Her "Flop Soap Actress": "Classic TMC Behaviour"

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly strongly reacted to a Trinamool Congress leader, Nilanjan Das's social media post where he called her a "flop soap actress." The remark was hurled at her after she questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent post about the political affairs in Assam.

Addressing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's concern in Assam, Rupali Ganguly shared a post on X and asked her to concentrate on the affairs of her state first.

"Before shedding crocodile tears for Bengalis in other states, Mamata Didi must answer who will protect Bengalis in West Bengal itself? From Sandeshkhali to Murshidabad, the only atrocities on Bengalis are happening under her watch. Bengal has never been more unsafe for its own people," Rupali wrote on her X.

Isn't your so-called 'senior-most stateswoman' a public servant, or she's a dictator who can't be questioned.

But if you've already accepted her tyranny instead of her duty to the people, then congratulations on embracing dictatorship. Classic TMC behaviour! https://t.co/o5XGloU9yQ — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) July 20, 2025

Responding to Rupali's post, TMC leader Nilanjan Das replied, "The seniormost stateswoman of India doesn't need lectures from a flop soap actress (sic)."

Rupali Ganguly didn't let the comment go unnoticed. "Isn't your so-called 'senior-most stateswoman' a public servant, or she's a dictator who can't be questioned? But if you've already accepted her tyranny instead of her duty to the people, then congratulations on embracing dictatorship. Classic TMC behaviour," she replied.

Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in May 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She is vocal about the policies of the Opposition parties.

Rupali is one of the most popular actresses on the Indian television. She rose to stardom with shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjivani. Her ongoing role in the hit show Anupamaa made her one of the most highest-paid actresses on the Indian television.

