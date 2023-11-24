Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Rajesh Kumar On Pursuing Full-Time Farming And More

Rajesh Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: rajeshkumar.official)

Actor Rajesh Kumar, best known for playing the role of Rosesh Sarabhai in the popular television series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, in a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, opened up on starting farming, his acting career and more. The actor said during the interview, said, "In 2017, I went back to my village from where I started - Gaya. Aur wahan par humari zameen thi toh maine pitahji ko bola (we had land there so I told my father I wanted to become a farmer). He thought 2-3 mahine ka bhoot hai but it went on. And I completely gave in," the actor added.

Rajesh Kumar added that his family supported him. He briefly spoke about his show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He said that the second season didn't work. "This is what happens with Sarabhai, It never works. Its way ahead of its time," he said.

Speaking of his farming experience, Rajesh added, "With farming I felt like, it is an empty canvas. You can be a good painter and paint it well. And that's how I started. I worked for 5 years relentlessly on farming. A lot of debacles happened, A faced a lot of losses. In terms of less knowledge... I'd planted 15,000 trees on 20 acres of land. I got to learn a lot. There was a lot of shift that was happening with me. There were no floods in that area in the last 30 years but the flood came when I had planted trees and it had hardly grown one feet. My farm got flooded. I waited for the rains to stop and again started planting, then lockdown happened."

Rajesh Kumar added that he was "literally bankrupt" at one point. "There were some savings definitely but by then I was losing on to a lot of stuff and financially, it was a slide. I think post corona, I was literally bankrupt. That I did not have anything in my pocket. and I was having pressure of loan as well. So there was a phase." The actor also opened up on his project "Mera Family Farmer" that he started later.

The show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ran for two years between 2004 and 2006. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai became a fan favourite years later and it was revived for a second season, which aired in 2017. The show also featured Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan.