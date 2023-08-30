Inside The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Reunion. We're Not Crying, You're Crying

An inside photo from the reunion. (courtesy: rupaliganguly)

A Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion took place recently and we can't even. Moments from the reunion were shared by Rupali Ganguly (who starred as Monisha Sarabhai) on her Instagram profile. The video features the stars dining and chilling together at a Mumbai eatery. While the video has snippets of Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah), Rosesh Sarabhai (Rajesh Kumar), Indravardhan Sarabhai (Satish Shah), Sumeet Raghavan, who played Monisha's husband Sahil Sarabhai in the show is MIA from the video. He was clearly missed by fans (more on that later). Rupali Ganguly captioned the video, "Some friendships last a lifetime." She added the hashtags #friendslikefamily and #sarabhais to her post.

In the comments section of the post, a user wrote, "What about Sahil Sarabhai?" Another added, "Caught in 42 secs...so so happy to see Sarabhai family together after so long." Another comment read, "Now this is best things I saw today The reunion of SVS is always a best things to watch." Another comment read, "We want you guys back... One of the best shows." Another one added, "But in this frame Sahil is missing. Sumeet Raghvan sir where are you?" Inputs from another fan, "We want season 3." More comments like "Awwwww Sarabhais" and "This is too precious" popped up. "Wow finally ek frame mein itna talent...bohot time baad dekha (Wow so much talent in a single frame... after so long), another comment read.

Check out the post here:

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ran for two years between 2004 and 2006. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai became a fan favourite years later and it was revived for a second season, which aired in 2017.