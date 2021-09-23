Inside Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Reunion With Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah

Rupali Ganguly with her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai family (courtesy rupaliganguly )

If you grew up watching Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the reunion of your dreams just happened. On Wednesday, the cast and crew of the popular sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai got together for a house party and we can't even... Rupali Ganguly, who was one fifth of the main cast, took the responsibility of sharing glimpses of the reunion on Instagram. For those who need a refresher, Ratna Pathak Shah played the uptight matriarch Maya Mazumdar Sarabhai of an upper-class South Bombay family in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai while Satish Shah was cast as her husband Indravadan Sarabhai, known for his (silly) jokes. Actor Sumeet Raghavan played the role of the Sarabhai couple's older son and Rupali Ganguly was cast as Monisha, his wife, who hails from a "middle-class" background - as Maya Sarabhai would have put it.

Rajesh Kumar portrayed the role of Rosesh Sarabhai, the youngest son of Maya and Indravadan - he was the butt of his father's jokes and was a total 'mama's boy.' The Sarabhai couple were also parents to a daughter named Sonya.

Now that we are done with the introduction, here's what Rupali Ganguly had to say about the Sarabhai reunion - show producer JD Majethia and director Deven Bhojani, who also played the role of Maya and Indravadan's son-in-law Dushyant, were also there. "I love them," wrote Rupali. For a separate photo just as Monisha with her onscreen better-half Sahil (Sumeet Raghavan), Rupali said: "Some friendships are life-long."

If you notice, Maya Sarabhai was just being Maya Sarabhai even at the party. Here, take a look:

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai ran for two years between 2004 and 2006, when it recorded average viewership ratings. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, which was acclaimed for being ahead of its time, eventually became a cult classic and continues to be an all-time favourite.