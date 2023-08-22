Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Danced To What Jhumka - Karan Johar Thrilled With 'Final Stamp Of Validation'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rupaliganguly)

Almost a month since the release of the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and yet we can't get over the peppy track What Jhumka? Guess what, television actress Rupali Ganguly can't either. A bit late to the trend but the Anupamaa star treated her fans on Tuesday to a video of herself, shaking a leg to the hook step of the song What Jhumka alongside actress Pranali Rathod. While fans flocked to her profile to heap praises on the actress, this special performance also caught the eye of director Karan Johar, who had the sweetest response.

Sharing the reel on his Instagram feed, Karan Johar wrote, "When Anupama does What Jhumka - that's truly the final stamp of validation! Thank you, Rupali Ganguly, my mom loves you and so do millions of your fans."

Rupali Ganguly replied almost instantly, "Aw, truly humbled and overwhelmed by this Karan Johar. Would be an honour to meet your mom someday....till then my pranaam and love to her ."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's reel:

Here's how Karan Johar reacted:

See Rupali Ganguly's response to Karan's feedback:

Earlier, Harshaali Malhotra, the child actor who played the role of Munni in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, was also spotted performing to the trendy song. Harshaali Malhotra treated her fans to a video of herself performing the hook step of the song What Jhumka, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Sharing the video, Harshaali Malhotra wrote, "Going with the trend. What Jhumka?" The responses that followed were, "Next alia Bhatt," and "Junior Alia Bhatt."

Here is what Harshaali posted:

Interestingly, before Harshaali, The Kapil Sharma Show star Kiku Sharda was also seen performing the song in New York Times Square. Sharing the video on his Instagram feed, Kiku wrote, "#whatjhumka #timesquare #newyork #rockyaurranikipremkahani with the talented @tarajeanpopowich." Actress Archana Puran Singh reacted to the video by dropping heart emojis.

Take a look at the fun video here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Chowdhury. With this movie, Karan Johar returned to the director's seat after seven years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.