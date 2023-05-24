Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies In Accident. Co-Stars Rupali Ganguly, Deven Bhojani Pay Tribute

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vaibhaviupadhyaya)

Rupali Ganguly has expressed shock at the sudden demise of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya. She died in a car accident and the tragic news was shared by producer JD Majethia in his Instagram post.

Rupali shared her picture and wrote in her story on Instagram while recalling the late actor, "Gone to soon Vaibhavi"

Vaibhavi has also been part of shows such as C.I. D and Adaalat, but the actor rose to fame with her role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Actor Deven Bhojani also tweeted, "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as " Jasmine " of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi"

Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff@sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali⁩ pic.twitter.com/I7clRrQeMq — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 23, 2023

Earlier JD Majethia informed in his story on his social media handle about her demise and wrote, "Unbelievable that life can be so unpredictable. A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay very popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north and the family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. Rest in peace Vaibhavi.."

Vaibhavi also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak in 2020 and was seen in the web series Zero KMS starring Naseeruddin Shah.

