Deven Bhojani Heard About 'Arrogant' Shah Rukh Khan, But Met 'Down-To-Earth' Shah Rukh Khan

Deven Bhojani, mostly known for his comic performances, did a film with Shah Rukh Khan decades ago. The film was titled Jaadu, which was later renamed Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke. After the film, Deven Bhojani reunited with the superstar in the 2023 film Dunki. Deven met a 'warm' Shah Rukh Khan on the Dunki set, but he had heard rumours claiming that the superstar is 'arrogant' and 'throws tantrums'.

"Years ago, I did another film with Shah Rukh Khan. After Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, I did 20-25 films where I played the hero's friend. There was one such film where I played Shah Rukh's friend. I don't know if that film was released or if it got delayed. Back then, I had heard Shah Rukh is very arrogant, throws tantrums, [and] speaks very rudely. It was my first day on set. The film was called Jaadu initially, but its name was changed later. Raveena Tandon was opposite SRK in that film," Deven told Screen.

Going by the rumours, Deven hesitated to speak to Shah Rukh Khan.

"Navneet Nishan and Mohnish Behl were also in the film. Since I was new, I introduced myself to everyone. But I kept wondering if I should go and speak to SRK or not. I hesitated, thinking, 'What if he insults me?' I was learning my lines in a corner, and someone tapped me from behind. It was him. He introduced himself and praised my work in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. That's when all the rumours about him were busted. Shah Rukh was so down-to-earth; he told me that he had seen Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar just a few days back with Mansoor, and he loved my work so much that he took my details from Mansoor."

Years passed. That film was shot in 1994. Deven again worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 film Dunki.

"In Dunki, when we worked together, he was very warm; it felt like we started where we had left off. We shot the first day, the second day—we were doing a scene at the church—and suddenly, he started calling me 'sir'. I wondered and asked him why he was calling me 'Deven sir'. Then he said the entire unit addressed me like that, so he also thought to do so. He makes you feel so special that after a point, you start feeling flattered; he loves you that much," recalled the actor.

Deven Bhojani has an illustrious career on television. He worked in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Dushyant, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, to name a few.