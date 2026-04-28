Why Shah Rukh Khan Refused To Take Rs 95 Lakh After <i>Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam</i> Flopped, Reveals Producer

When Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam released in 2002, it brought together three of Hindi cinema's biggest stars - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit. Despite the hype, the film only managed an average run at the box office.

More than two decades later, an interesting behind-the-scenes story has resurfaced - one that highlights Shah Rukh Khan's gesture off-screen rather than his performance on it.

Producer KC Bokadia Talks About SRK's Kind Gesture

Recalling his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, producer KC Bokadia shared that he approached the actor with a clear and direct proposal. He explained that he intended to remake a Tamil film and would require the actor's dates for around 20 days. "I told him, 'I don't know what you charge, but I am willing to pay you Rs 2 crore for it'," Bokadia told Live Hindustan Podcast, noting that Shah Rukh Khan's usual fee at the time ranged between Rs 1 to 1.5 crore.

What stood out for Bokadia was how quickly the actor responded. Shah Rukh Khan agreed to consider the project and turned up the very next day to watch the original version. Sharing a lighter moment from that day, Bokadia joked, "The director had a weird personality so I told him not to enter the screening because SRK might run away after looking at you."

Interestingly, both the original Tamil film and its Hindi remake were directed by KS Adhiyaman, yet Shah Rukh Khan did not insist on meeting him before signing the project.

After watching the film, the actor was honest about his reaction but still chose to go ahead with it out of respect for the producer. "After Shah Rukh watched the film, he said, 'I don't understand such kind of films. But I will do it for you'," Bokadia recalled.

Despite featuring stars like Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the film did not perform strongly at the box office. During this period, Bokadia still had an outstanding payment of Rs 95 lakh to Shah Rukh Khan.

When the producer brought up the pending amount, the actor once again surprised him with his response. "I told Shah Rukh, 'Sir, we don't have a problem with you. Plus, we have promised you the money. It won't look good'. Shah Rukh said, 'Don't worry about it. I can earn Rs 95 lakh by making an appearance for 5 minutes at a wedding. You will have to pay me by selling off your assets'. Who says something like that? That's his good nature."

More About The Film

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam had reportedly been in the making for nearly six years before finally hitting theatres.

Interestingly, the film itself was a remake of the 1995 Tamil movie Thotta Chinungi, directed by KS Adhiyaman.

While the Hindi version didn't quite meet expectations, it remains notable for bringing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together.

Over the years, both actors have shared screen space only occasionally, often in cameos.

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