Woman Kills Mother-In-Law In Lucknow, Tenant Lover Her Accomplice: Cops

A 69-year-old woman was choked to death at her home in Lucknow, and her son has accused his wife and her lover of planning and executing the heinous crime. Nirmala Devi's hands were tied up, and injury marks were found on her neck, police have said. Her son Tridesh has said in his complaint that his wife, Ranjana, was in a relationship with their tenant, Rajan, and they killed Nirmala because she opposed their meetings when Tridesh was away for work.

Ranjana and Rajan have been arrested in a murder case.

According to police, Nirmala Devi lived with Tridesh, Ranjana, and their three children on the ground floor of their two-storey house in Lucknow's Nishatganj. The top floor had been let out.

Tridesh's 14-year-old son, Aditya, found Nirmala on Saturday afternoon with her hands and legs tied. She was later declared dead. At the time, Tridesh was at work. He rushed home after Aditya called him. Police reached the spot and recovered the body.

Investigation revealed that Ranjana was in an extramarital relationship with Rajan. Ranjana's family members knew of this and opposed it, but she continued the relationship nonetheless. Tridesh has said in his complaint that Ranjana and Rajan would meet after he left for work, and his mother, Nirmala, objected to this. This prompted them to plot and execute her murder, he has alleged.

A forensic team and a dog squad reached the spot, and the sniffer dog reportedly rushed towards Rajan. Police have taken Rajan and Ranjana into custody. Rajan told the media that he was not at home at the time of the incident, but police sources said he confessed during questioning at the police station.

According to the police, Rajan had been living at Tridesh's home as a tenant for about three years, and shortly after he moved in, a relationship started between him and Ranjana. This led to frequent altercations between Tridesh and Ranjana. Nirmala would take her son's side, and this infuriated Ranjana.

The police statement said Nirmala had argued with Ranjana about three days before the incident and said she would cook her own meals. That's when Ranjana and Rajan plotted her murder. They allegedly choked her to death with a saree and also stole her ornaments and hid them. The CCTV cameras at their home were also disabled for a short while, raising the suspicion of the cops.