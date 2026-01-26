Lucknow Girl Killed By Instagram Friend. He Lured Her With Marriage Promise

A minor girl was murdered after being lured into a relationship on Instagram with a promise of marriage in Lucknow. Her body was recovered from the railway tracks five days ago. Four accused have been arrested in the case, said police.

The suspects have been identified as Anshu Gautam and his accomplices, Ashiq, Vaibhav, and Rishabh.

Anshu had befriended the girl on Instagram. He used to talk to her on the mobile phone and social media, her mother told the police. She alleged that Anshu lured her away with the promise of marriage. When her daughter did not return, she contacted Anshu's family members but received no help, she alleged.

Based on a complaint filed by her, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, a police team was formed under Inspector Suresh Singh. In swift action, the team picked up the four accused. During his questioning, Anshu confessed that he and his accomplices had strangled the girl after a dispute and dumped her body on the railway tracks.

Police said legal action is being taken against them and that strict sections, including the POCSO Act, have been invoked in the case. The four suspects are being questioned further, and a strong charge sheet will be filed by connecting every link so that the culprits can be given the harshest possible punishment, said an official.

