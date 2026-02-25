"Would've Cremated Him Alone": Lucknow Man Who Murdered Father To Cops

Akshat Pratap Singh, a 21-year-old man from Lucknow who murdered his father and chopped the body into pieces, has confessed to the crime during interrogation. Sobbingly, he told the police that if he had the chance, he would have cremated his 50-year-old parent alone, officials said.

Akshat shot his father, Manvendra Singh, in a fit of rage during a fight in the early hours of February 20. Minutes later, he moved the body from the third floor of the family home to a vacant room on the ground floor, where he used a machine to dismember the body. Sources said that he severed the legs below the knees, chopped off both hands, and decapitated the victim. He then disposed of the chopped parts near Sadrauna on the outskirts of Lucknow - around 21 kilometres away from his home.

The accused had carried his father's torso in a blue drum to dispose of it, too, but a knock on his parked car caused him to panic and leave the body in the drum, sources said.

The grisly crime was reportedly witnessed by the accused's sister - whom he threatened into silence.

In a move to divert the police, Akshat filed a missing person report for his father. Sources said that Akshat - who had returned home after committing the crime - was switching his two mobile phones on and off constantly. The police have seized both the phones, and his Instagram account has been deactivated.

Accused stole cash, jewellery from father

A few days before the killing, Akshat had stolen jewellery and cash from the house and blamed the maid for the theft. According to the accused's neighbour, he stole it to buy expensive gifts for his girlfriend and to indulge in debauchery. His father was aware of Akshat's relationship, he told NDTV.

"He was addicted to drugs, which troubled Manavendra," he added.

The accused also transferred a large amount of money to another unidentified person's bank account. The cops are investigating the bank details, officials said.

The neighbour further claimed that the victim fought with a woman on the phone on the day of the incident.

Fight over studies

Sources also revealed that the father-son used to have frequent fights over Akshat's studies.

Akshat was uninterested in studies and had resisted his father's wish that he become a doctor. Sources said this academic pressure had created a long-standing, volatile relationship between them. The businessman had wanted his son to continue the family business, but Akshat had problems with it and wanted his father to pursue something else.

According to the neighbour, there was so signs of remorse on Akshat's face after the crime.

Akshat's mother's death under scanner

Akshat's mother had died 10 years ago; however, the cause of her death remains suspicious as no one in the family is talking about her to the police.