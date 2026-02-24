Missing Head, 10 Litre Kerosene, Blue Drum: Lucknow Man's Murder By Son

More chilling details have surfaced after the Uttar Pradesh Police recovered the dismembered remains of a businessman from a blue drum and arrested his 21-year-old son for the crime in Lucknow on Monday.

The head of Manvendra Singh, a pharmaceutical and liquor dealer, remains missing. Sources say his son, Akshat Pratap Singh, severed his legs below the knees, chopped off both hands and decapitated him. The accused then stuffed the torso into a sleeping bag and hid it inside a blue drum. The accused was also allegedly planning to incinerate the remains and had already procured 10 litres of kerosene for the purpose.

The horror was reportedly witnessed by the accused's sister, whom he threatened into silence.

The Murder And Attempted Cover-Up

The accused allegedly shot his 50-year-old father in a fit of rage during the early hours of February 20 in Lucknow's Ashiana area. To conceal the murder, he moved the body down from the third floor to a vacant room on the ground floor. The sources indicate that the accused used a machine to dismember the body.

Akshat allegedly stuffed his father's limbs into the sleeping bag and threw them near Sadrauna, on the outskirts of Lucknow. Police suspect he was waiting for an opportunity to dispose of the drum containing the torso. In a move to divert the police, he even filed a missing person report for his father.

Motive: Academic Pressure and Discord

During the probe, Akshat Pratap Singh was thoroughly questioned. He ultimately broke down and confessed to the killing.

The sources reveal that the businessman wanted his son to become a doctor, but Akshat was uninterested in his studies. This academic pressure led to a volatile relationship; the accused had previously fled the home following a dispute, though the conflict persisted even after his return.

Senior officials and a forensic team have conducted a detailed inspection of the crime scene to collect evidence.

The accused is currently in police custody. "Based on the evidence obtained, a case will be registered under the relevant sections, and further legal action will be taken," police said.