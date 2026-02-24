Jewel Thief, Ravan Fan: Lucknow Man Who Chopped Father Had Disturbing Past

Days after the chopped body of a 50-year-old businessman was recovered from a blue drum in Lucknow, chilling details have emerged about the killer, who happens to be the man's 21-year-old son.

Manvendra Singh, who dealt in pharmaceuticals and liquor, was shot dead by his son Akshat Pratap Singh in the early hours of February 20. Police said the accused acted in a fit of rage during a dispute around 4:30 am.

After the shooting, Akshat moved the body from the third floor of the family home to a vacant room on the ground floor. According to police sources, he then used a machine to dismember the body. He severed the legs below the knees, chopped off both hands and decapitated the victim. The torso was placed inside a sleeping bag and hidden inside a blue drum.

Manvendra Singh's head has not been found.

Akshat also stuffed the severed limbs into the sleeping bag and disposed of them near Sadrauna on the outskirts of Lucknow. Police believe he was waiting for an opportunity to dispose of the drum containing the torso. Sources said he had already procured 10 litres of kerosene and was planning to incinerate the remains. The accused's sister witnessed the events and was threatened by him into remaining silent, police sources said.

A few days before the killing, Akshat had stolen jewellery and cash from the house and blamed the maid for the theft. To divert attention, he filed a missing-person report for his father. He also created a WhatsApp group in which he posted updates about the supposed disappearance so that others would trust him. During questioning, Akshat broke down and confessed to the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir said police had been investigating the missing-person case when the son was extensively questioned. He admitted that a dispute had arisen with his father and that he had shot him.

Senior police officials and a forensic team inspected the crime scene in detail and collected evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The accused remains in police custody. A case will be registered under the relevant sections of the law and further legal action will be taken, police said.

Akshat was uninterested in studies and had resisted his father's wish that he become a doctor. Sources said this academic pressure had created a long-standing, volatile relationship between them. The businessman had wanted his son to continue the family business, but Akshat had problems with it and wanted his father to pursue something else.

Neighbours told police that Akshat used to play the role of Ravana during Ramlila performances and showed a particular interest in villainous roles. He was also fond of watching crime thriller web series.

Four years ago, Akshat had run away from home after leaving a six-page letter. In the letter, he said he would not pursue medical studies.

Further investigation into the case is underway.