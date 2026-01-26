Lucknow Trader's Legs Crushed With Thar SUV For 25 Minutes By Attackers

A businessman's legs were crushed under the wheels of a Thar SUV by a group of attackers in Lucknow. The victim was identified as Pawan Patel, a sand trader.

The accused placed a wheel of the vehicle on Patel's legs for 25 minutes in the Summit Building complex. He was eventually rescued by the police with the help of locals.

Visuals showed people trying to push the vehicle while Patel was struggling under the vehicle. The cops finally pulled him from under the wheels of the SUV and took him to the hospital.

His condition is serious, and he is undergoing treatment.

Two accused have been arrested in the case, and a search is on for other suspects. The police are investigating the reasons behind the incident.