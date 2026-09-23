Man Killed, 6 Injured As Car Loses Control, Overturns On Purvanchal Expressway In UP

A 25-year-old man was killed and six others injured after a speeding car lost control and met with an accident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred when a Mahindra Bolero car, carrying seven people residents of Ambedkar Nagar, lost control. The group was travelling from Lucknow to their village, they.

The deceased was identified as Ansar. The exact cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Police suspect that the vehicle either collided with the divider or was hit by an unidentified vehicle, they said.

Expressway personnel launched rescue operations after the accident and shifted all the injured to a hospital in Kumar Ganj, where doctors declared Ansar dead, police said.

Four of the injured -- Durgesh Singh (25), Rohit (24), Rakesh (34) and Bolero driver Sari Mohan (22) -- were reported to be in serious condition and were referred to the Medical College in Darshan Nagar after initial treatment.

Manish Yadav (24) and Arpit Vishwakarma (17) are undergoing treatment at the Kumar Ganj hospital.

Haliyapur police station sub-inspector Bhagwati Prasad said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for postmortem after completion of inquest proceedings, he said.

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