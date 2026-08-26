4 Of Family Killed As Speeding Truck Hits Car On UP Highway

Four members of a family were killed and a girl was injured after a speeding dumper truck hit their car on the Barabanki-Bahraich highway, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday near Bindoura village.

The deceased were identified as Maulana Sharif, 60, his wife Tabassum Bano, 55, son Mohammed Uzaim, 29, and daughter Rushda Khatoon, 17. Sharif's seven-year-old daughter Huda was injured and is undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

The family was travelling to Lucknow from Shravasti when the accident took place.

Local residents and passers-by pulled the five occupants out of the wreckage and took them to Bada Gaon community health centre, where doctors declared Sharif, Tabassum, Uzaim and Rushda dead.

"The car suddenly took a U-turn on the highway, leading to the accident," Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

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