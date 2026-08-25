4 Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Car On UP Highway

A speeding truck rammed into a car on a stretch of the Lucknow-Bahraich highway here on Tuesday, killing four people and seriously injuring a seven-year-old girl, police said.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle following the accident, and fled the spot. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him, they added.

According to police, the accident took place around 11 am near Bindoura crossing under Masauli police station area when the occupants of the car had stopped by the road to ask for directions, and were turning the vehicle towards Bahraich.

A dumper truck carrying sand, which was coming from the direction of Lucknow and allegedly speeding, rammed into the car -- wrecking it completely and trapping its five occupants inside.

With the help of local residents, police extricated the five persons from the wreckage and rushed them to Badagaon Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared four dead. The deceased are yet to be identified, police said.

The seven-year-old girl who sustained severe injuries in the crash is undergoing treatment at the health centre. Badagaon CHC Superintendent Dr Radheshyam Gaur confirmed the deaths.

Following the accident, traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time, resulting in a long queue of vehicles on the affected carriageway.

A crane was brought to remove the wrecked vehicles and restore traffic movement, police said.

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