2 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Government SUV Hits Bike In UP: Cops

A man and his six-year-old grandson died and one person was seriously injured after their bike was allegedly hit by a speeding government vehicle in the Salempur area here on Friday evening, police said.

The accident occurred when Subhash Chandra (56), a resident of Thulai village, was returning home with his grandson Daksh after taking him out for food. A villager, Sonu (38), also joined them on the moped, police said.

According to police, the three were crossing the road on the bike when a speeding Bolero reading "Magistrate" allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler. The Bolero was going from Hathras towards Sikandra Rao.

Chandra and his grandson died in the accident. Sonu was seriously injured and was taken to the Bagla District Hospital, where he was provided first aid before being referred to a higher medical centre, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Raj Bahadur Singh visited the district hospital after receiving information about the accident and confirmed that two persons had died and one was injured.

"Initial information suggests that the accident involved a government vehicle," he said.

Hathras Junction Station House Officer Lalit Kumar said the vehicle belonged to Naib Tehsildar Ashok Gupta and was travelling towards Sikandra Rao. The driver fled the spot after the accident, he said.

A witness, Darshan, alleged that the Bolero was travelling at a very high speed and that the officer travelling in the SUV did not help the injured and left the spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)