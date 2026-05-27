3 Killed, 5 Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Devotees Near UP Temple: Cops

A truck skidded off the road and overturned on devotees gathered inside a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Tuesday, killing three people, including a five-year-old child and injuring five others, police said.

The incident happened Milak Chhavi village when devotees were listening to a 'sundarkand' recitation at a Hanuman temple situated along the roadside in the village.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadauria said that approximately 20-25 devotees, including women and children, were listening to the recitation when a speeding gravel-laden truck first rammed into a tree, then came down the road and crashed into the 'pandal' (tent) where people were present.

Several devotees were injured after being hit by the truck, and there were scenes of chaos and screaming at the site.

The officer said that three people -- Param Singh (70), Mahipal (42) and five-year-old Aryaveer -- died on the spot. Aryaveer had come to visit his maternal grandparents' home in Milak Chhavi.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

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