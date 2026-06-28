On Camera, 4 Members Of Family Killed As Speeding SUV Rams Car On UP Highway

Four members of the same family were killed and three other persons were left injured after an SUV crashed into the family's car in a tragic accident near Saharanpur on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred on the Dehradun-Panchkula Highway within the Rampur Maniharan area of Saharanpur when the speeding Bolero rammed the rear of the Tata Tiago car.

CCTV footage of the accident showed that the SUV, approaching from behind, struck the car while it was trying to reverse on the highway. The impact was so severe that the car smashed into a nearby divider and bounced off across the road to strike another divider, resulting in wreckage. The SUV, too, overturned due to the impact.

The dead have been identified as Charan Singh, his wife Sudesh, daughter-in-law Preeti, and grandson Shivansh. The injured include Praveen, Sahdev, and another individual whose name was not immediately known.

According to police, the victims were all residents of Bahadurgarh in Haryana's Sonipat district and were traveling to Haridwar when the accident occurred near Halgoya village under the jurisdiction of the Rampur Maniharan police station.

Locals and passersby responded promptly after the incident and initiated rescue efforts. Police arrived upon receiving information, while an 108 ambulance rushed all the victims to the district hospital.

However, all four members of the family were declared dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, the three injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to doctors, the condition of all three remains critical and they are under constant monitoring.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the incident and are probing all aspects of the accident. Officials have seized both cars and initiated legal action against the driver.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that overspeeding and negligent driving were the primary causes of the crash. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(With inputs from Ashok Kumar)