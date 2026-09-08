3 Of Family Killed As Speeding School Bus Hits Bike In UP's Sultanpur

A 23-year-old man, along with his parents, was killed on Tuesday after a speeding school bus hit their motorcycle near a village on the Akhandnagar-Kadipur road, police said.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 am when Pradeep Gupta, his father Ramlout, 45, and mother Durgawati, 41, residents of Mishripur Jalalpur Alipur under the Akhandnagar police station area, were travelling on the motorcycle.

Pradeep Gupta died on the spot, while his parents suffered serious injuries, police said.

The injured were immediately taken to the Akhandnagar Community Health Centre and were later referred to a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar. Both succumbed to their injuries during treatment, they added.

Kadipur Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said a case has been registered against the bus driver and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

"The bus driver fled from the spot along with the vehicle after the accident. Efforts are on to trace him," Gautam said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)