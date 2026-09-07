12 Killed As Pickup Van Carrying 32 People Hits Divider, Overturns In UP

Twelve people were killed on Monday and over a dozen others sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle with passengers from Rajasthan heading to Budaun overturned after hitting a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Teerath Lal told PTI that 12 people have been confirmed dead in the accident so far.

He added that efforts were underway to establish the identities of the deceased.

The accident occurred around 12.30 am in the Khekra police station area when the vehicle overturned, police said.

Four Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) of Dial 112, ambulance services and personnel from the Khekra police station rushed to the scene after receiving information that a vehicle carrying 32 people had overturned and launched rescue and relief operations, Superintendent of Police Suraj Rai said.

The injured were admitted to the Community Health Centres in Khekra and Baghpat and the district hospital in Baghpat. Those who sustained serious injuries were referred to higher medical centres for specialised treatment, police said.

According to injured passenger Kunwar Pal, most of the passengers were sleeping when the accident occurred. "Suddenly, there was a loud noise and the vehicle overturned, following which screams were heard at the spot," Pal said.

SP Rai shared that the driver claimed another vehicle struck the bus from the rear, causing the accident. However, police are currently investigating the true cause of the crash, he said.

Police are also working to contact the family members of those deceased and injured, providing necessary assistance.

The police have appealed to family members seeking information about the deceased and injured persons to contact the Baghpat Police on the number 9454417383, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)