Speeding Tempo Collides Head-On With Ambulance On Yamuna Expressway, 2 Dead

Two men from Agra died after a loader tempo carrying a scooter collided with an ambulance on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening near Raya Cut on the Noida-Agra carriageway under the Raya police station limits.

Vipin, a resident of Tedhi Bagiya in Agra, was travelling in the loader tempo to transport his employer's newly purchased scooter to Jewar, Raya Cut police outpost in-charge Nitin Tyagi said.

The vehicle was being driven by Pawan, a resident of the Shriganj area in Agra, he said.

According to police, the speeding loader tempo collided head-on with an ambulance, leaving both occupants of the loader critically injured.

They were rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance operated on the Yamuna Expressway but succumbed to their injuries during treatment, Tyagi said.

Police informed the families after identifying the victims.

After post-mortem examination on Wednesday, the bodies were handed over to their relatives, while further legal proceedings are underway, Station House Officer Karmveer Singh said.

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