2 Killed, 2 Injured As Truck Rams Vehicle On UP Expressway

Two people were killed and two others injured after a DCM truck loaded with dates rammed into another truck from behind on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun district around 12:45 am on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar Sharma said the DCM (registration number UP 81 GT 6248), which was carrying dates, was moving from Charkhari to Sambhal.

Sharma said the accident occurred near the Kaitheri toll plaza within the Urai Kotwali police station limits and the impact severely damaged the DCM's front portion, trapping its occupants inside the cabin.

The injured were identified as driver Vishnu Yadav, a resident of Jujharpur village in Aligarh district, and Bablu, a resident of Bilalpath village in Sambhal district. Police said both are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Urai.

Two other occupants of the vehicle, Nitesh of Jujharpur in Aligarh and Mohin of Bilalpath in Sambhal, sustained critical injuries and were declared brought dead after being taken to the medical college, they said.

Police and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) personnel rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations. They removed the damaged vehicle, and traffic on the expressway was restored.

Police said the victims' families have been informed and further legal proceedings are underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)