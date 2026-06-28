Couple Killed, 4 Injured As Car Rams Stationary Truck In UP's Mirzapur: Cops

A married couple died, and four others were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-135 here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 2 am under the Drumandganj police station area, Circle Officer Amar Bahadur Singh said.

He said a car bearing a Madhya Pradesh registration number crashed into the rear of a truck parked on the highway.

Vikas (35), a resident of Barhi in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, and his wife Sonam Tamrakar (31), died on the spot, Singh said.

Four other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a Community Health Centre in Lalganj.

Two children travelling in the car -- four-year-old Shivansh and one-and-a-half-year-old Rudra -- escaped unhurt, the officer said.

The police have seized both the truck and the car, while efforts are underway to identify and trace the truck driver, whose whereabouts are not yet known, Singh said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

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