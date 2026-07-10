2 Women Killed, 16 Injured After School Bus Hits Tractor-Trolley In UP

Two women were killed and 16 others injured after a school bus rammed into a tractor-trolley from behind here on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 pm near Birhana village under the Raya police station limits when 20-25 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley to attend a condolence meeting of their relative, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision caused the tractor-trolley to overturn.

Shashi, 42 and Rajni, 32, both residents of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, were declared brought dead at the district hospital, Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said.

The remaining injured were admitted to the district hospital in Mathura and are out of danger, while two critically injured persons were referred to SN Medical College in Agra for specialised treatment, the district magistrate said.

Singh said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the deaths and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident and have initiated legal proceedings.

Circle Officer (Mahavan) Sanjeev Kumar Rai said all school children travelling in the bus were safe. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

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