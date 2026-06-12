IRCTC To Launch New Website By July 15, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces

Union Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw has promised that a new and improved Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website would be unveiled to the public by July 15. Vaishnaw made the announcement during an interaction with students at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur. A video of the exchange where Vaishnaw dialled a railway official to question about the new website has gone viral on social media.

The clip begins with a student complaining about the Captcha issue on the official railway website that millions use daily to book their train journeys across the country.

“Sir, please solve the problem of the IRCTC captcha," the student can be heard asking Vaishnaw, who dialled a departmental official and gave the order.

"All the students have demanded that there should be a new IRCTC website,” said Vaishnaw as he questioned the railway official if the new website could be deployed in 30 days.

Subsequently, Vaishnaw informed the students that a new IRCTC website would launch by July 15, prompting cheers and expressions of gratitude from the students.

The IRCTC website has long been flagged for its crashes and outages during peak hours. OTP problems and high-traffic bottlenecks during Tatkal bookings have been one of the key complaints of passengers.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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IRCTC Website

Since Indian Railways began accepting online reservations for tickets in 2002, digital reservations have taken over the system. According to officials, around 88% of train ticket purchases are now made online rather than at actual reservation desks.

Since July last year, tickets under the Tatkal Scheme can only be booked through the IRCTC website or app by Aadhaar-authenticated users. During calendar year 2025, 3.04 crore IRCTC user accounts were deactivated, and 2.94 crore user accounts were put under temporary suspension with the option of 'Revalidation'.

Earlier this month, IRCTC announced that it had significantly strengthened its monitoring system to maintain the hygiene and quality of food served at railway stations and on trains. IRCTC said it had implemented an artificial intelligence (AI) based monitoring system in its base kitchens, enabling round-the-clock surveillance of the food preparation process across the country.

Over 800 IRCTC kitchens across the country have been linked to 2,394 AI-based cameras, which are monitored from a central war room located in New Delhi. This AI-powered system keeps a strict watch on the cleanliness of food served on trains. It identifies a total of nine types of anomalies that could make food unhygienic.