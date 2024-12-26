IRCTC Website, Mobile App Down Due To "Maintenance Activity"

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application was down for the second time in a month, with users facing issues while trying to book their tickets.

A major outage was reported this morning when several users were trying to book Tatkal tickets at 10 am. They reportedly received a message that read "unable to perform action due to maintenance activity" when they were attempting to access the site.

Many users expressed their frustration on social media.

"Tatkal booking during the holiday season is a nightmare. Servers crash right when bookings open. This is the worst website I've ever used. Why hasn't this been fixed despite repeated complaints?", a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). attaching a screenshot of the website.

"It is 10:11am ... still IRCTC is not opening.... IRCTC should be enquired and checked... definitely scams are happening. By the time it opens all the tickets are gone...", another user wrote with the screenshots of site.

"IRCTC server down during Tatkal booking timings. IRCTC Rail connect & IRCTC Next Generation eTicketing System Can't work during Tatkal booking hours", a user wrote.

"Extremely disappointed with the IRCTC website. It crashes or slows down almost every time, especially during Tatkal booking hours! Millions of users rely on it, yet the experience remains frustrating. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia, please address this urgently! #IRCTC"", fourth user wrote.

This is second time in this month that IRCTC has faced such disruptions. On December 9, the website was down for an hour making it difficult for users to book tickets online. According to the downtime message, the e-ticketing service was unavailable due to "maintenance activity".