IRCTC Website Back Online After Hour Long Outage Due To Maintenance Activity

IRCTC website is restored now.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) website was down for an hour on Monday morning, making it difficult for users to book tickets online. According to the downtime message, the e-ticketing service was unavailable due to "maintenance activity".

Upon logging on to the website, users got a message that read, "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available for next one hour. Please try later. For cancellation/file TDR, please call at customer care no. 14646, 0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in."

A screenshot of the IRCTC website taken when it was down due to maintenance activity.

Online booking, cancellation and Tatkal ticket booking services were affected.

Many users expressed their displeasure and shared frustration on social media.

"Using the IRCTC app daily feels like running a marathon in slow motion, except the finish line is a 'Session Expired' message (sic)," wrote a social media user on X (formerly Twitter).

"Worst app in the history of Universe #IRCTC Rail connect. First of all, the application is too slow to get it started, Also you guys allow the agents to get the tatkal bookings done for first five minutes. Near impossible to book a tatkal ticket. (sic)"

Some users even alleged that this is an everyday issue and questioned what kind of maintenance is required daily.