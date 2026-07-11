<i>Thamizh Murugan</i> First Look: Fierce Warrior Dhanush Rides An Elephant, Wields A Vel

The first look of actor Dhanush's upcoming film with director Vetri Maaran, Thamizh Murugan.

The poster, unveiled on Friday, features the actor riding an elephant, standing before a large army while holding a vel, the sacred spear associated with Lord Murugan.

The film marks Dhanush's fifth collaboration with Vetri Maaran after Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran. The duo had earlier announced Vada Chennai II: Anbuvin Ezhuchi, but work on that project has not yet begun.

The first-look poster uses imagery closely associated with Lord Murugan, who is revered as Thamizh Kadavul (the God of the Tamil people) in Tamil Nadu.



The story of Thamizh Murugan has been written by Arivumathi, while Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to compose the music.

No release date for the film has been announced so far.

Dhanush has a couple of projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in the film tentatively titled OM. The film OM features

Dhanush in the lead role alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. OM is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

Dhanush's last releases were Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein and the Tamil film Kara. Tere Ishk Mein tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. On the other hand, Kara is set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War. It is based on the impact of the war on the global economy and the severe fuel crisis.

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