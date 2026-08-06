Video: 80 Villages Cut Off As Massive Landslide Blocks Rudraprayag Roads

A massive landslide in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Thursday has caused major loss amid incessant rainfall in the area, as 80 villages were cut off with road connectivity being blocked.

A large section of a hill collapsed onto the Timli-Badma motor road in Rudraprayag's Kedar Valley, blocking the route. As a result, connectivity was disrupted, affecting 80 villages in the Kedar Valley.

The landslide was triggered by continuous heavy rainfall. Residents were severely impacted due to the landslide, as they struggled with access to healthcare, education, and essential services.

Rudraprayag has been battling the severe impact of monsoons. As rain continues to batter the district, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen, prompting the district administration to remain on high alert.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Alaknanda river was flowing at the danger level of 627 metres at 6 am and rising. The Mandakini river had a water level of 626.2 metres at 7 am, 0.2 metres above its danger levels.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar ordered officials to maintain the highest level of preparedness and warn people living on the river banks to move to safer places.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued weather warnings for Uttarakhand for the coming days. According to Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, the weather office has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

Suman said an 'orange' alert for heavy rain was issued for heavy rain in Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts on Thursday and a 'yellow alert' for the remaining districts of the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a stock of the situation as he spoke to Suman, and directed all state agency to remain on high alert in case of any incident.