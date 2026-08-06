Badrinath National Highway Temporarily Closed Near Helang Following Debris Fall, Restoration Underway

Travel on the Badrinath National Highway has been disrupted once again amid the ongoing monsoon season in Uttarakhand. The key route to the revered pilgrimage site was blocked near Helang in Chamoli district after debris fell onto the road.

According to the Chamoli district administration, continuous rainfall triggered debris and loose rocks to fall on a highway stretch in Chamoli, leading to a temporary traffic halt. Road restoration teams with heavy machinery were immediately deployed to clear the debris and restore connectivity.

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Officials said the situation is being closely monitored amid intermittent rainfall in the district, reported ANI. The administration has urged pilgrims, tourists and local residents to avoid non-essential travel on the route until it is declared safe. Travellers have also been advised to follow official traffic advisories and weather updates.

More than just a road, the Badrinath National Highway is the main artery to Badrinath, one of the four Char Dham shrines. During yatra season, it carries thousands of pilgrims, while throughout the year it remains vital for Chamoli's residents for access to other areas. The road also holds strategic importance due to its proximity to the India-China border.

The highway is prone to landslides, rockfalls and debris, given the fragile Himalayan terrain. Every year, heavy rain disrupts traffic on stretches passing through Helang, Pipalkoti, Joshimath, Lambagad and other landslide-prone areas.

In recent weeks, incessant rain has led to temporary closures on several state highways. IMD has issued repeated rain warnings for Uttarakhand's hill districts including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar.

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Restoration teams from the Border Roads Organisation, National Highways authorities and the Public Works Department are working round the clock to keep key Char Dham routes open.

Authorities are closely monitoring vulnerable sections of the Badrinath National Highway. Emergency teams and earth-moving machinery have been deployed at key points for quick restoration following landslides.