Video: Century-Old Himalayan Heritage Home Trashed By Guests, Owner Vents Frustration

A video of a messy heritage homestay in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral after its owner showcased the property's shabby condition following a guest group's departure. In an Instagram video titled, "How guests leave century-old ancestral homestay," Tarana Chauhan, who runs Nirvana Homes Rarta in the Himalayas, expressed frustration over visitors who fail to respect the time and effort required to maintain such historical properties.

In the now-viral clip, Chauhan showed broken decor and severe neglect within the property. She detailed how she traded her corporate career to turn her century-old family home into a thriving homestay.

"People dream about it, running a homestay in the mountains. But the reality is sometimes so different," Niravana captioned the accompanying video.

"You create something with your own love, your motivation, your excitement to provide people the best...and then, sometimes, guests walk in and treat it like just another hotel room. A chair dragged across a century-old wooden floor. Trash left behind. Food stains ignored. Lights left on. Things broken without a word," she added.

Highlighting that it was a 100-year-old heritage home that had survived generations, storms, and time itself, it was upsetting that some guests behaved the way they did.

"And then, sometimes, guests walk in and treat it like just another hotel room. A chair dragged across a century-old wooden floor. Trash left behind. Food stains ignored. Lights left on. Things broken without a word," she said.

"If you're staying in a homestay, heritage property, or someone's home, please remember: Treat it the way you'd want someone to treat yours.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Charge For Damage'

As the video gained traction, other hosts shared similar experiences with guests while social media users urged Chauhan to penalise the guests for the damage next time.

"Next time, check the property before the guest leaves and charge for the damage," said one user, while another added: "That's why we only host bookings via Airbnb. You can check what other hosts say about the guests and Aircover will cover for damages. More booking platforms should do the same."

A third commented: "To be completely honest, this is one of the biggest challenges of hosting. I've been a host for the last four years, and one thing I've learned is to keep fewer fragile or expensive items in the property. The less there is that can be broken by guests or their children, the better."

A fourth said: "Facing the same problem. People broke our handmade scented candles, and when we told them, they were like why do you keep such stuff in common areas. A host rating is also required for such people."