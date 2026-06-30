This Udaipur Stay Felt Like Living In A Real Haveli, But The Rooftop Dinner At Katha Stole The Show

The beautiful lakes and palaces of Udaipur called me again, and I just couldn't resist. A recent trip to Udaipur with my family led me to Sterling Jaisinghgarh, a boutique haveli-themed property that manages to blend old-world Rajputana charm with the comfort of a modern stay. The location alone was an attraction. It is in a quiet neighourhood yet less than 2 km away from Lake Pichola, City Palace and Fatehsagar. Close to everything, but far enough to retreat into calm at the end of the day.

A haveli that still feels lived-in

This is not just a themed hotel, it is actually a lived-in family home. Built around 10 years ago by a Rajput family, the property continues to carry that legacy. It is divided into three sections: one remains the private residence of the owner, while the other two function as hotel wings.

Sterling has been managing the property since October 2023, and I stayed in the C wing with about 15 rooms. There is a certain authenticity that comes from knowing the space is still partly lived in; it feels less like a commercial hotel and more like being hosted in a heritage home.

A closer look at the Royal Suite

I stayed in the Royal Suite, which was grand and spacious. Spread across 550 sq. ft., the room felt open, airy, and thoughtfully designed.

The first thing that caught my eye was the detailing - hand-painted miniature art and Pichwai motifs on the ceilings and walls. The traditional jharokhas not only enhanced the aesthetic but also framed lovely views of the pool and lawn area.

There was generous seating too - besides the king-sized bed, the suite had a diwan in the jharokha that was comfortable enough to lounge on through the day. It is just the room where you do not feel the need to step out immediately; you can just slow down and spend a few quiet hours inside.

In terms of comfort, everything worked well. The room was clean, well-maintained, and stocked with all essentials. The space never felt stuffy despite the heritage-style design.

Facilities that matter

The pool area was my go-to spot in the mornings and evenings. Surrounded by the haveli-style architecture and a lawn, it is just what you need during a holiday. I especially enjoyed the hi-tea experience by the pool, where there were chaats, tea and coffee, along with peppy music in the background - it created a relaxed, easy-going vibe.



There is also a library in the property, where you can read and enjoy a quiet time.



Dining at Katha that becomes the highlight

The standout experience of my stay was easily Udaipur Katha, the rooftop grill and dining space. I happened to visit just as their upper rooftop section had opened, and the timing could not have been better.

As the sun set, the space transformed - cabana-style seating, soft warm lights and uninterrupted views of the sparkling Aravalli hills. Add to that live music played on traditional instruments, and the atmosphere felt lively and magical.

I tried their curated Great Katha Dinner Menu, and the meal truly matched the setting. It began with soups and shorbas, followed by chaats, where the dahi ke kebab and onion hing ki kachori stood out for me. Ker Sangri sushi rolls was also a surprise - sushi with traditional flavours! The mocktails were refreshing with well-balanced flavours.

The mains had a few surprises. I could not resist but try gulab jamun ki sabzi! Yes, it was a savoury sabzi with gulab jamiuns dunked in a flavourful curry. Then I got to know it's a traditional Rajasthani dish. It was unusual but surprisingly comforting, much like a kofta curry. The macchi jausalmandi, a Mewari fish dish, was my favourite of the evening. It was flavourful, well-balanced, and memorable. Dal makhani was also quite good. Dessert was a mango mastani, which I genuinely wanted seconds of, even after a full meal.

Airavat: a thoughtful vegetarian spread

The property's vegetarian restaurant, Airavat, offers a more contemporary menu with a focus on local flavours and millets. The restaurant also has a cosy bar with ancient architecture and royal seating.

I had lunch here and found the menu interesting without trying too hard to be different.

The millet raab soup was wholesome and filling, and the paneer tikka with a bajra coating added a nice textural twist. The mains - paneer ka soya, dal banjara, and makai palak ka saag - were comforting and well-executed. The best part of the meal was undoubtedly the fusion dessert - Ghevar cheesecake with rabri. How did it taste? Heavenly!

Breakfast is also served here, and the buffet spread is fairly elaborate, with a mix of Indian and continental options. Parathas, poha, dosa, eggs, croissants - enough to suit most preferences to start the day right.

Service: warm, but with room for consistency

The overall hospitality felt warm and easy. During the day, the staff were attentive and prompt, whether it was at the restaurants or around the property. Check-in and general interactions were smooth, and there was always someone available to help. Night service, however, was slightly slower on a couple of occasions. It did not take away from the experience, but it is something that could be more consistent.

A location that makes sightseeing easy

One of the biggest advantages of staying here is the location. Most of Udaipur's key attractions are a short drive away:

Lake Pichola - ideal for boat rides and sunset views

City Palace - for a deep dive into Udaipur's history and architecture

Fatehsagar Lake - great for a breezy evening outing

Jagdish Temple and local markets - for a quick cultural walk

Being able to step out and reach these places within minutes made the stay even more convenient, especially if you are on a short trip.

Sterling Jaisinghgarh offers a stay that feels rooted in Rajasthan's character - arched corridors, intricate artwork, and a sense of history - while still giving you all the comforts you expect today.

The rooms are spacious and thoughtfully designed, the setting is peaceful, and the location works well for both relaxation and sightseeing. But what really stayed with me was the evening at Udaipur Katha - that combination of good food, music, and a beautiful setting made the trip feel special. It is the kind of place I would return to, not just for the stay, but also for that rooftop dinner experience again.