TVS Launches Paddock' Premium Showrooms For High-End Motorcycles

TVS Motor Company has introduced TVS Paddock, a new premium retail channel aimed at its high-end motorcycle portfolio. Planned for launch in the second quarter of FY27, the initiative is designed to offer a more personalised and elevated ownership experience for premium motorcycle buyers.

TVS Paddock marks an important step in the company's premium mobility strategy. The brand says the new retail format will combine product discovery, consultation, after-sales support, and community engagement within a single ecosystem. For TVS Motor, the idea is to move beyond a traditional showroom model and create a space that feels more immersive and customer-focused.

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The company says that the new channel reflects its heritage, craftsmanship, and premium positioning. It also comes at a time when India's premium two-wheeler market continues to expand, driven by customers who are looking for more than just a motorcycle. Today's buyers increasingly value personalisation, brand identity, and a sense of community.

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TVS Paddock has been designed by Checkland Kindleysides, a London-based boutique retail design agency known for creating experience-led spaces. The showroom concept focuses on a seamless digital retail journey, premium community spaces, consultation zones, and an immersive product environment. It also includes dedicated customisation areas for Built-To-Order, or BTO, offerings.

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According to TVS Motor, the retail format has been built to reimagine the customer journey from the first interaction to long-term ownership. The brand wants each outlet to feel welcoming, sophisticated, and reassuring, while also giving customers a stronger sense of involvement with the product and the brand.

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Paddock is our strategic commitment to redefining premium ownership by bringing together innovation, personalisation, and immersive engagement to build deeper customer connections."

"The future of premium motorcycling will be defined by the experiences, communities, and ecosystems we create around them. As premium motorcycle customers continue to evolve, seeking deeper, meaningful and holistic engagement, TVS Paddock will cater to these aspirations and deliver a truly elevated brand experience," he added.