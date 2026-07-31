Hyundai Motor India Q1 Net Profit Falls 35.1 Per cent To Rs 889 Crore

Hyundai Motor India's profit has taken a sharp hit in the first quarter of FY27, with the company reporting a 35.1 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 888.6 crore. For the quarter ended June 2026, Hyundai Motor India's consolidated net profit fell from Rs 1,369 crore a year earlier to Rs 888.6 crore. Revenue from operations stayed almost flat, slipping 0.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,334.6 crore.

Operating performance weakened more noticeably. EBITDA declined 31 per cent to Rs 1,511.7 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 9.3 per cent from 13.3 per cent in the same quarter last year. Higher costs, including commodity and operating expenses, added to the pressure on margins.

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Hyundai Motor India said its domestic volume growth was limited to 5.4 per cent year-on-year in the quarter due to temporary production disruptions. A fire at a supplier's manufacturing facility led to a production loss of around 13,900 vehicles in June, with operations only returning to normal from June 22. The company expects to recover the lost production in the July-September quarter.

Exports were also hit during the period, with ongoing conflict in West Asia affecting shipments. SIAM data show Hyundai's domestic wholesales rose 5.38 per cent year-on-year to 1,39,374 units in the June quarter, while exports fell 19.6 per cent to 38,708 units.

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Despite the profit decline, shares of Hyundai Motor India ended 2.38 per cent higher at Rs 2,040.30 on Thursday, suggesting investors may be looking beyond the short-term disruption towards the company's longer-term plans and demand outlook.

Hyundai's current India portfolio spans hatchbacks such as the Grand i10 Nios and i20, sedans like the Aura and Verna, SUVs including the Exter, Venue, Creta and Alcazar, electric SUVs such as the Creta Electric and Ioniq 5, and fleet-focused Prime-HB and Prime-SD models.