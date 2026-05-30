Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Top-Spec Variants Compared

The mid-size electric SUV segment is seeing a fresh face with the launch of the top variant of the Urban Cruiser Ebella, marking the debut of Toyota's first battery-electric vehicle in India. The Urban Cruiser Ebella enters a competitive segment, positioning itself against established players like the Hyundai Creta Electric. Here is how the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella's top variant compares with Hyundai's popular electric SUV, the Creta Electric.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella offers a feature-rich cabin with a dual-tone interior theme, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour options, a panoramic sunroof, sliding and reclining rear seats, a JBL premium audio system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Hyundai Creta Electric matches this with its own impressive list of features, including electric eight-way adjustable driver and passenger seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front seats, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also Read: 2026 Mitsubishi Pajero Launch Around The Corner, Teaser Out

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is equipped with a 61 kWh battery pack that powers a front-axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This setup delivers 171 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a 51.4 kWh battery pack driving a similar front-axle-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing approximately 168.9 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

Also Read: 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Launched In India At Rs 50.89 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Range

When it comes to driving range, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella offers a maximum range of 543 km on a single charge. The Hyundai Creta Electric follows closely with a maximum range of 510 km. This gives the Ebella a 33 km advantage in claimed range, which could be a deciding factor for buyers prioritising longer-distance travel.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

The top variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is priced at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top variant of the Hyundai Creta Electric is priced at Rs 24.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ebella undercuts the Creta Electric by Rs 1.09 lakh, offering better value for money on paper.